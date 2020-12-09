Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,570 in the last 365 days.

Hoapili Hale Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

 

WAILUKU, Hawaii — An employee at Hoapili Hale (Wailuku courthouse) has tested positive for COVID-19, the Hawaii State Judiciary announced today.

The employee was last at work on Dec. 1 and received a confirmed positive test result on Dec. 7.

After conferring with the Department of Health, those with prolonged or frequent contact with the affected individual were notified, advised to self-quarantine, and seek guidance from their medical providers. They will return to work when medically appropriate to do so.

The areas where this person works are cleaned regularly. Out of an abundance of caution, the areas received additional disinfecting.

 

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.

You just read:

Hoapili Hale Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.