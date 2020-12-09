Join Air Filtration Experts for A Free Webinar on Molecular Contamination by Camfil USA

Industry leaders in air filtration are to host a webinar detailing the need for molecular filtration on Wednesday, December 9, at 9AM Eastern Standard Time (8AM Central).

/EIN News/ -- NJ, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry leaders in air filtration, Camfil USA, are to host a webinar detailing the need for molecular filtration. The webinar will take place on Wednesday, December 9, at 9AM Eastern Standard Time (8AM Central).

“Rapid advances in environmental, industrial and scientific processes combined with an overarching drive towards achieving a ‘Green Economy” are increasingly creating sources of problematic gaseous emissions,” says Jennifer Webb, Molecular Segment Manager, from Camfil USA, “How is this contamination affecting people, processes and the environment? This webinar will help guide you through the project challenges that you may face and start to empower you to specify high performance solutions.”

By attending Camfil’s free webinar, you will learn about:

The sources and effects of gaseous contaminants

Industry testing standards for molecular filtration

How to choose the right molecular filtration system

Applications and case studies that exemplify the need for effective molecular filtration.

Molecular contaminants are of particular concern in industrial applications, clean rooms, and locations such as airports that are concerned with maintaining safe indoor air quality. But VOCs (volatile organic compounds), ozone, kerosene, ammonia, formaldehyde, hydrogen sulfide, sulphur dioxide, and other harmful gases are present almost everywhere. Formaldehyde, for example, is emitted by some cheap furniture, and can be found in the air of homes and offices.

Register at no cost here to find out how molecular filtration can protect your facility and workplace from harmful contaminants. Registrants will have access to a recorded version of the live webinar.

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil worldwide has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Camfil has been applying their decades of experience in biosafety containment, healthcare, and other sectors of the air filtration industry to provide technological solutions for the public as well as in hospitals and healthcare facilities. To get in touch with a local Camfil consultant, please click here.

