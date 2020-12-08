Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Suspensions (10 bills)  

  1. H.R. 8900 – Further Continuing Appropriations Act, 2021, and Other Extensions Act (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations)
  2. H.Res. 549 – Reaffirming the commitment to media diversity and pledging to work with media entities and diverse stakeholders to develop common ground solutions to eliminate barriers to media diversity (Rep. Demings – Energy and Commerce)
  3. H.R. 3361 – RIVER Act (Rep. McKinley – Energy and Commerce)
  4. H.R. 5541 – Tribal Power Act, as amended (Rep. O’Halleran – Energy and Commerce)
  5. H.R. 1426 – Timely Review of Infrastructure Act (Rep. Olson – Energy and Commerce)
  6. H.R. 5758 – Ceiling Fan Improvement Act of 2020 (Rep. Guthrie – Energy and Commerce)
  7. H.R. 3797 – Medical Marijuana Research Act, as amended (Rep. Blumenauer – Energy and Commerce)
  8. H.R. 1570 – Removing Barriers to Colorectal Cancer Screening Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Payne – Energy and Commerce)
  9. H.R. 7898 – To amend title XXX of the Public Health Services Act to provide for a technical correction to provide the Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Service certain authorities with respect to investigations of information blocking, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Burgess – Energy and Commerce)
  10. H.R. 1966 – Henrietta Lacks Enhancing Cancer Research Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Mfume – Energy and Commerce)

