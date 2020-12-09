Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 978 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,552 in the last 365 days.

Hunting restricted at Otter Creek Marsh, Hawkeye Wildlife Area refuges to non-waterfowl species

The 450-acre wildlife refuge section of Otter Creek Marsh Wildlife Area in Tama County will open for public use on Dec. 9, including for trapping and hunting game species other than waterfowl.  

The 1,800-acre refuge section of Hawkeye Wildlife Area in Johnson County will open for public use on Dec. 12, including for trapping and hunting game species other than waterfowl.

Hunting waterfowl is not allowed at any time on the Otter Creek Marsh or Hawkeye Wildlife Area waterfowl refuges. The main purpose of the refuge is to provide a safe resting and feeding area for waterfowl.

The Otter Creek Marsh and Hawkeye Wildlife areas are in the south duck and goose zone. Iowa’s goose season in the south zone reopens on Dec. 19. Hunters may not pursue Canada geese in the waterfowl refuges.  

All regulations, shooting hours, bag limits, and license and tag requirements apply during the respective seasons.   

You just read:

Hunting restricted at Otter Creek Marsh, Hawkeye Wildlife Area refuges to non-waterfowl species

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.