Hunting restricted at Otter Creek Marsh, Hawkeye Wildlife Area refuges to non-waterfowl species

The 450-acre wildlife refuge section of Otter Creek Marsh Wildlife Area in Tama County will open for public use on Dec. 9, including for trapping and hunting game species other than waterfowl.

The 1,800-acre refuge section of Hawkeye Wildlife Area in Johnson County will open for public use on Dec. 12, including for trapping and hunting game species other than waterfowl.

Hunting waterfowl is not allowed at any time on the Otter Creek Marsh or Hawkeye Wildlife Area waterfowl refuges. The main purpose of the refuge is to provide a safe resting and feeding area for waterfowl.

The Otter Creek Marsh and Hawkeye Wildlife areas are in the south duck and goose zone. Iowa’s goose season in the south zone reopens on Dec. 19. Hunters may not pursue Canada geese in the waterfowl refuges.

All regulations, shooting hours, bag limits, and license and tag requirements apply during the respective seasons.