DNR assists as city of Fairfield stops wastewater release

FAIRFIELD - Tuesday morning, the DNR assisted the city of Fairfield with an ongoing wastewater overflow east of the Maharishi International University Recreation Center.

City workers discovered the overflow of untreated wastewater at 8:45 a.m. Approximately 30 gallons per minute was flowing into a drainage ditch which flows from east of the Recreation Center to Crow Creek.

City staff traced the problem to a collapsed pipe, which they repaired about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, stopping the flow. The city also worked to contain the discharge and planned to lime the affected area.

The DNR recommends keeping children and pets out of the affected area for at least 24 to 48 hours.

DNR will continue to monitor the situation.

