DNR investigates Altoona wastewater release

ALTOONA - Monday, DNR responded to a wastewater release in Altoona that reached a tributary of Little Four Mile Creek.

About 11:30 a.m., Marzetti Frozen Pasta reported a plugged wastewater line had caused water used for cooking pasta to flow across a parking lot and into the tributary. Then wastewater flowed downstream approximately 250 yards to reach Little Four Mile Creek. Marzetti staff estimated between 300 and 500 gallons were released.

DNR staff investigating the incident found a milky color in the stream, but did not see any dead fish in the tributary or Little Four Miles Creek. By Tuesday morning, the milky color was gone.

Marzetti had contractors on site Monday to pump up contaminated water.

DNR will continue to monitor the stream and cleanup, and consider appropriate enforcement action.

