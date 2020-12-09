Burn ban expires 5 p.m. Tuesday for Okanogan Valley

A Stage 1 burn ban for the Okanogan Valley – including the communities of Riverside, Omak, Okanogan and Malott – will expire at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, according to the Washington Department of Ecology.
