Hawaii drivers encouraged to get low risk safety checks

Posted on Dec 8, 2020

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is encouraging Hawaii drivers to get their Periodic Motor Vehicle Inspections (PMVI or Safety Checks) if they are comfortable doing so. PMVI stations were approved to reopen under COVID-19 guidelines on May 15, 2020.

Currently all commercial and non-commercial motor vehicle safety inspection certificates and stickers that expire during the declared emergency period for COVID-19 are considered valid through Dec. 31, 2020. However, HDOT cautions people that this extension may not be carried over, should there be future proclamations, considering that PMVI stations are open and in the interest of ensuring vehicles operating on Hawaii roads are safe.

The number of safety checks that have expired and have not been renewed since the May reopening of PMVI stations is:

May: 19,235

June: 17,989

July: 20,450

August: 23,422

September: 22,717

October: 31,701

November: 43,275

The number of safety checks expiring in a given month varies but usually averages out to 82,000. HDOT is concerned that drivers with expired safety checks may get caught in a last minute rush should the safety inspection expiration extension end on Dec. 31.

Up until Dec. 31, any safety check considered valid through the emergency extension may be used to meet the requirement for a current safety check when renewing motor vehicle registrations. The Counties’ motor vehicle registration offices are accepting renewals in person and through a variety of methods, including mail, kiosk (at various locations), and online (where available).

PMVI stations are required to follow COVID-19 guidelines:

· Open with health and safety precautions for employees and customers, including physical distancing of 6 feet or greater, enhanced sanitation measures, and appropriate PPE · Facilities should frequently conduct thorough and detailed cleaning and disinfecting with focus on high-touch areas (e.g., door handles) · Most safety inspection stations will accept customers by appointment only · PMVI stations should limit the number of employees in a facility at a time to allow for safe physical distancing practices · Train all employees on the importance of frequent handwashing with soap and water, the use of hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol content, and give them clear instruction to avoid touching hands to face · Employees should be given frequent opportunities to wash their hands · Employees who develop symptoms of COVID-19 at work should be dismissed as soon as possible to self-isolate at home or seek medical attention as appropriate · Anyone visibly displaying symptoms of COVID-19 should not be allowed in the facility Mitigation Resources: OSHA, CDC, CDC-Cleaning & Disinfecting Facilities, CDC Small Business guidance

Frequently asked questions on safety checks and other highway safety programs can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/faqs/

A list of safety inspection stations may be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/library/motor-vehicle-safety-office/ (scroll down to the last section titled Periodic Inspection of Motor Vehicles).

HDOT appreciates the continued care and consideration of health and safety exhibited by our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

