Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2400 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Monday, July 6, 2020, in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 11:25 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 52-year-old Everett King, of Southeast, DC.

On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, pursuant to a custody order, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was transported to the Homicide Branch, where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

At the time of his arrest, he was in the custody of the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services for the fatal shooting of 36 year-old Antonio Gardiner that occurred on July 4, 2020, in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

This case remains under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.