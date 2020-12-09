Droisys to host inaugural innovation summit, Droisys Connect: Future Is Now
The Droisys Connect summit will commence Friday, December 18, 2020 at 7 am Pacific Time.FREMONT, CA, USA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark your calendars for Droisys’s inaugural innovation summit, Droisys Connect, happening Friday, December 18, 2020. RSVP to participate in the live broadcast or follow along on Facebook Live.
Droisys Connect brings together technology innovators, developers, and thought leaders to discuss current trends, inspire innovation, and solve pressing business challenges, such as:
• What pathways have emerged to allow enterprise to best adapt to the new normal?
• How can business problems be solved through emerging technologies, such as computer vision and AI?
• Towards which direction is customer personalization going, given the state of our hyper personalized world?
Solutions to these challenges, and more, will be discussed and showcased during the Summit through keynotes, firesides, and emergent opportunities.
Renowned speakers will present at Droisys Connect. International Man of Memory Chester Santos, the world’s leading memory skills expert, has helped millions of people realize the benefits of an improved memory and sharper mind. Mentalist Banachek will turn impossible into reality by not only reading minds but proving that mind reading does not exist.
Singer-musician & Jazz Jam All Star Iga Mrozek will open Droisys Connect with live music.
Droisys is an innovation technology company, with a reputation of delivering top engineering projects and teams to meet, execute, and solve complex business challenges & deliver nuanced solutions. Droisys specializes in end-to-end delivery of highly tailored technology solutions designed by the best software engineers in the industry. Droisys has teams onsite/remote, offsite, and offshore to deliver around-the-clock results. If your business problem can be solved with a software, Droisys can build it.
