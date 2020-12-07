George Gascón embarked Monday on a plan to reimagine criminal prosecutions in Los Angeles County, announcing sweeping policy changes he’ll make as district attorney that include an end to cash bail, a ban on prosecutors seeking enhanced prison sentences and showing leniency to many low-level offenders.
On first day as L.A. County D.A., George Gascón eliminates bail, remakes sentencing rules
