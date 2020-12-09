Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,548 in the last 365 days.

California’s next attorney general? Gavin Newsom could face another tough choice

News of Becerra’s nomination comes as the governor is already under pressure to choose Kamala Harris’ successor in the U.S. Senate. The list of potential Senate picks has now been shortened, with Secretary of State Alex Padilla among the leading contenders.

You just read:

California’s next attorney general? Gavin Newsom could face another tough choice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.