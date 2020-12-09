California’s next attorney general? Gavin Newsom could face another tough choice

News of Becerra’s nomination comes as the governor is already under pressure to choose Kamala Harris’ successor in the U.S. Senate. The list of potential Senate picks has now been shortened, with Secretary of State Alex Padilla among the leading contenders.
