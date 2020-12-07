Former Justice Grodin signs letter condemning President’s election lawyers and calling for disciplinary investigations
Former Supreme Court Justice Joseph Grodin is among over 1,500 lawyers and retired judges who signed a scathing letter calling on bar associations to condemn, and disciplinary authorities to investigate, lawyers who the letter says are behind the President’s “barrage of litigation” that “is a pretext for a campaign to undermine public confidence in the outcome of the 2020 election, which inevitably will subvert constitutional democracy.”