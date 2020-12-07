Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,548 in the last 365 days.

Former Justice Grodin signs letter condemning President’s election lawyers and calling for disciplinary investigations

Former Supreme Court Justice Joseph Grodin is among over 1,500 lawyers and retired judges who signed a scathing letter calling on bar associations to condemn, and disciplinary authorities to investigate, lawyers who the letter says are behind the President’s “barrage of litigation” that “is a pretext for a campaign to undermine public confidence in the outcome of the 2020 election, which inevitably will subvert constitutional democracy.”

You just read:

Former Justice Grodin signs letter condemning President’s election lawyers and calling for disciplinary investigations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.