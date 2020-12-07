The racial gap in law schools was reinforced to limit the number of non-White students who could attend. Even when those students were able to complete law school, the hurdles continued with the exam. The bar exam is only a piece of the racist history of the legal profession, but it is still a remnant of that awful past that exists today.
You just read:
Commentary: The bar exam is stained with inequality and racism. It needs to be abolished.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.