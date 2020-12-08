AG Eric Schmitt and 50 AGs reach $86.3 million settlement with mortgage servicer Nationstar

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Attorney General Eric Schmitt has joined with 50 other attorneys general and other federal and state agencies to reach an $86.3 million settlement with Nationstar Mortgage. Nationstar is the country’s fourth-largest mortgage servicer.

The consent judgment resolves allegations that Nationstar, which does business as “Mr. Cooper,” violated consumer protection laws during its servicing of mortgage loans. The settlement provides restitution for a variety of harms that were identified in the investigation. Thousands of borrowers had problems when their loans were transferred to Nationstar, leading to foreclosure in some circumstances. “Missouri homeowners deserve fair and accurate servicing of their home loans,” Attorney General Schmitt said. “This settlement holds Nationstar accountable for the broad range of misconduct and failure to properly service their mortgages.” The consent judgment, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, provides approximately $79.2 million in relief affecting 55,814 loans nationally, including nearly $850k in relief for over 800 Missouri consumers. It covers conduct by Nationstar occurring from Jan. 1, 2011, until Dec. 31, 2017. The consent judgment also requires Nationstar to follow a detailed set of rules or “servicing standards” in how it handles certain mortgage loans. These servicing standards are more comprehensive than existing law and will be in place for three years starting on Jan. 1, 2021. The settlement was signed by attorneys general from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The state AGs negotiated the settlement with the state mortgage regulators and the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which filed separate settlement documents. The partners also collaborated with the U.S. Trustee Program, a component within the Department of Justice that seeks to promote the efficiency and protect the integrity of the bankruptcy system. The USTP is finalizing a separate agreement with Nationstar to address historical servicing issues impacting borrowers in bankruptcy. In 2012, Nationstar began purchasing mortgage servicing portfolios from competitors and grew quickly into the nation’s largest non-bank servicer. As loan data was transferred to Nationstar, borrowers who had sought assistance with payments and loan modifications sometimes fell through the cracks, the lawsuit alleged. Borrowers in this category will receive a guaranteed minimum payment of $840 as part of the settlement. Other borrowers suffered damages when Nationstar failed to oversee third-party vendors hired to inspect and maintain properties owned by delinquent borrowers and improperly changed locks on their homes, the lawsuit alleged. These borrowers will receive a guaranteed minimum payment of $250. A settlement administrator will send a claim form to eligible borrowers in 2021. Nationstar has already provided some of the relief outlined in the settlement. The agreement also requires Nationstar to conduct audits and provide audit results to a committee of states to ensure compliance with the settlement. The lawsuit alleged other unlawful acts and practices by Nationstar, including: