AG Schmitt Obtains Default Judgement Against Hammond Floors and Construction, LLC in St. Louis County

Dec 8, 2020, 14:42 PM by AG Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Attorney General Eric Schmitt obtained a default judgment against a St. Louis County company, Hammond Floors and Construction, LLC and its owner, Andre Hammond. The State alleged that Hammond violated the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act by taking upfront payments for real estate, construction services, and residential appliances and failing to provide the promised real estate, services, and appliances.

The State filed a Petition against Hammond and his company earlier this year. After the Defendants failed to respond to the Petition, the Court entered default judgment in favor of the state. The judgment awards $43,280.77, which includes $24,800 in restitution for six Missouri victims and $19,020.77 in costs, fees, and penalties. The judgment also prohibits Hammond and his company from accepting advance payments in connection with real estate, construction services, or appliances in the future. “The Missouri Attorney General’s Office works hard every day to fight fraud and deceptive business practices on behalf of Missouri consumers who have fallen prey to swindlers,” Attorney General Schmitt said. “Whenever we discover that Missourians may have been defrauded, we aggressively investigate and pursue legal action when warranted.” The Attorney General encourages Missourians who believe they may be the victim of a similar scam to file a complaint by calling the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222, or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

A copy of the final Judgement can be found here.