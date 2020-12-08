Public survey for future Hwy 210 Brainerd project ends Saturday, Dec. 12 (Dec. 7, 2020)

BAXTER, Minn. – Travelers who drive, ride, walk or do business along Highway 210/Washington Street through Brainerd are invited to take an online survey for a future reconstruction project. The survey is open through Saturday, Dec. 12 at https://bit.ly/37zhtrR .

MnDOT, in partnership with Crow Wing County and the City of Brainerd, is seeking public participation through an online survey to help plan the future Highway 210/Washington Street project that will reconstruct and improve the four-lane between Baxter Drive and Pine Shores Road. The project’s timeline is as follows:

Project study complete in 2021

Final design plans complete in 2024

Reconstruction begins in 2025

To learn more about the future Highway 210/Washington Street Brainerd project and sign-up for future email updates, visit mndot.gov/d3/projects/brainerd, or contact Luke Wehseler, MnDOT project manager, Luke.Wehseler@state.mn.us or 218-828-5721.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation to take the survey, or need it an alternative format (such as braille or large print), please email your request at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

