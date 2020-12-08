America’s Car-Mart Announces Rebranding and Transitions from “Drive Easy” to “Keeping You on the Road”

/EIN News/ -- Rogers, Arkansas , Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

﻿America’s Car-Mart, one of the largest publicly-held automotive retailers in the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment, announced today its new visual identity and tagline that reaffirms the company’s unwavering commitment to its customers and communities. The rebrand represents a significant step in the company’s evolution as a prominent leader in the used car market.

“We believe our purpose is to serve hard-working Americans by providing them with quality, used vehicles,” said Jeff Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Every day, we strive to do whatever we can to keep our customers on the road and provide them with peace of mind – from the time they walk onto our lot and buy a vehicle to when they collect the title to their vehicle. We’re with them every step of the way on that journey. We keep them on the road.”



Car-Mart’s new tagline, ‘Keeping You on the Road’, is an all-encompassing definition of what Car-Mart delivers to its customers. It is a commitment and a promise the company will do whatever it takes to provide customers with excellent service, care and compassion before, during and after the vehicle sale.



The new logo, while staying with its red, white and blue color scheme, depicts a graphic of the open road, a uniquely American symbol, which conveys freedom and possibilities that come with owning a vehicle. The highway icon forms the letter “A” that signifies the American spirit.



“We understand that owning a vehicle is an essential part of everyday life. A vehicle is about getting people to work, taking children to school and the ability to visit new places,” Mr. Williams said. “In short, 'Keeping You on the Road' represents freedom to us and it’s what we offer our customers.”



About the rebranding effort



Car-Mart’s rebranding was developed through an internal collaborative process. Associates helped select the final version of the new logo. The new logo and tagline will be featured on all Car-Mart dealerships including internal and exterior signage, as well as Car-Mart’s website and social media channels.



“It’s been over ten years since we’ve updated our look and feel. The time was right to better define what we stand for as a company,” said Dan Burks, Vice President of Customer Experience. “Our ‘Keeping You on the Road’ tagline is proof positive that we go to work every day to take care of our customers.”



For more information about Car-Mart’s rebranding effort, go to "Keeping You on the Road" on the Company’s website at https://www.car-mart.com.



America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly-held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company specializes in the sale of quality, pre-owned vehicles, and features flexible used car financing options for customers with bad credit, no credit, repossessions or even past bankruptcy and emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com.



Car-Mart was named to the Forbes America’s Best Mid-Size Employers list for two consecutive years in 2019 and 2018 and has sold over 700,000 vehicles since fiscal year 2000.



Contacts:Jeff Williams, CEO at (479) 464-9944 or Vickie Judy, CFO at (479) 464-9944