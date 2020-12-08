MariMed Introduces World-Famous ‘Tikun Olam’ Genetics, Flower and Products into Massachusetts Market

Tikun Olam is Israel’s premier medical cannabis company with over 10 years of on-the-ground and clinical data depicting how its unique genetics affected medical patients with specific conditions including Crohn's Disease, Epilepsy, PTSD, MS, and chronic pain



MariMed’s licensed subsidiary ARL Healthcare cultivates Tikun cannabis and will distribute its products at its Panacea Wellness Dispensary and to other select Massachusetts dispensaries

/EIN News/ -- NORWOOD, Mass., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International cannabis pioneer Tikun Olam’s award-winning heirloom cannabis products will be available for purchase in Massachusetts this week. MariMed, Inc. (MRMD:OTCQX) (the “Company” or “MariMed”), which has exclusive rights to grow, process, and market Tikun branded products in Massachusetts, will mark this milestone expansion of its product offerings at a customer appreciation and education event on Friday, December 11, 2020 at its Panacea Wellness dispensary in Middleboro.

Initial product offerings include 3.5-gram jars of cannabis flower and 1 gram pre-rolls of Tikun’s proprietary strains: Eran Almog, OR, Midnight, and Erez. The products will first be available exclusively at Panacea Wellness, followed by additional select dispensaries in the coming months.

“Tikun Olam is a Hebrew phrase which translates to ‘repair the world,’ a welcome sentiment as we head into the final weeks of a pandemic-challenged 2020 and the holidays,” noted Robert Fireman, CEO of MariMed. “MariMed’s cultivation team has taken great care to bring to Massachusetts four of Tikun's research-backed, genetically optimized strains.”

MariMed’s launch of Tikun products in Massachusetts marks the second of five states in which MariMed has exclusive statewide distribution of the global cannabis pioneer’s products. MariMed also has exclusive distribution agreements for Tikun products in Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, and Rhode Island.

“Tikun has worked five years for this opportunity to serve the Massachusetts public. With the market attracting our industry's strongest brands and companies, the Commonwealth's consumers will be certain winners,” said Bernie Sucher, CEO of Tikun. “For our part, we could not be more thrilled to partner once again with MariMed, a team that's been at Tikun's side since we began our work in the United States.”

About Tikun Olam

Tikun Olam (“Repair The World” in Hebrew) is the world’s leading cannabis brand globally recognized as the pioneer of modern medical cannabis. Tikun’s products have been used since 2010 in ongoing clinical trials in Israel’s regulated medical cannabis market, treating patients for a variety of symptoms of medical conditions such as cancer, PTSD, AIDS, epilepsy, Crohn’s Disease/Colitis, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, and chronic pain. Tikun established itself in the U.S. in 2015 as a joint venture with Tikun Olam Ltd. (Israel). Tikun Olam also operates similar partnerships in Canada, Greece, and Australia, all in support of its global mission to educate the traditional medical community and its patients on the applications of cannabis as a scientifically proven wellness product. Visit www.tikunolam.com , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About MariMed

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people through the use of cannabinoids and cannabis products. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units, keeping it at the forefront of cannabis science and innovation. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its industry-leading products and brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Nature’s Heritage™, Bourne Baking Co., and Kalm Fusion™. For additional information, visit marimedinc.com .

