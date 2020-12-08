Streamline Health® Reports Third Quarter 2020 Revenues of $2.6 million; ($1.1 million) Net Loss; Adjusted EBITDA ($0.7 million)

/EIN News/ -- Total First Nine Months of Fiscal 2020 Revenues of $8.4 million; $1.5 million Net Income; Adjusted EBITDA ($1.7 million)



Atlanta, GA, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of the eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and compliance exposure, today announced financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2020, which ended October 31, 2020.

Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $2.6 million, compared to $3.5 million in the prior year period. SaaS revenue was up $287,000, or 48%, compared to the same quarter a year ago. The total revenue decline during the period was primarily attributable to one-time perpetual revenue during the third quarter of 2019 and lower professional services revenue offset by the significant growth of the Company’s SaaS revenues. Recurring revenue comprised 74% of third quarter fiscal 2020 revenue compared to 55% of third quarter fiscal 2019 revenue. The Company has continued to experience headwinds as a result of the novel coronavirus. Hospitals are delaying final purchase decisions due to their need to focus on patient care, vaccine logistics and budgetary constraints.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2020, total revenue was $8.4 million, compared to $9.2 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2019. Although total revenue was lower, growth was reported by the Company in its SaaS revenue. Recurring revenue comprised 73% of revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 compared to 64% during the prior year period.

The Company’s focus has been on the growth of its eValuator product. SaaS -based revenue grew by $287,000 or 48% in the third quarter and $761,000 or 43% in the nine months ended, October 31, 2020, over the corresponding previous periods. The Company grew SaaS -based revenue by 10%, sequentially, from Q2 to Q3 2020 and is projected to grow by that rate, again, in Q4 2020.

Net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was ($1.1 million) as compared to ($0.2 million) during the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Third quarter fiscal 2020 net loss included a $14,000 income from discontinued operations, in connection with the sale of the Company’s legacy ECM business which closed February 24, 2020, compared to a $1.4 million income from discontinued operations during the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Income from discontinued operations was offset by loss from continuing operations for the three months ended October 31, 2020 and 2019 of ($1.1 million) and ($1.5 million), respectively.

The company recorded $1.5 million of net income for the nine months ended October 31, 2020, compared to a net loss of ($0.5 million) during the same period of 2019. The first nine months fiscal 2020 net income included a $4.7 million income from discontinued operations, in connection with the sale of the Company’s legacy ECM business which closed February 24, 2020, compared to a $3.4 million income from discontinued operations during the first nine months of fiscal 2019. The income from discontinued operations was offset by loss from continuing operations for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 of ($3.2 million) as compared to ($3.8 million) for the same period in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was a loss of ($0.7 million), compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($0.8 million) in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. For the nine months ended October 31, 2020, adjusted EBITDA was a loss of ($1.7 million) compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($2.5 million) during the first nine months of fiscal 2019. The improvements have come from cost containment activities upon the sale of the ECM Business in February 2020.

“We thank our country’s healthcare workers for the heroic job they do every day to provide care in their communities during these incredibly trying times,” stated Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. “Like all Americans, we look forward to the arrival of vaccines to help us control this pandemic and allow us to return to a state of normalcy.”

“Although we are pleased with the growth in our SaaS-based revenues as more eValuator customers come online, we did not meet our bookings goal in the quarter, primarily due to our prospects needing to deal with the effects of the pandemic. We remain enthusiastic, however, as our sales team has continued to expand the number and dollar value of new eValuator opportunities. We believe that purchase decision-making for our automated, cloud-based pre-bill auditing technology will accelerate as our prospects complete their logistic planning for distribution of the promised vaccines.”

Highlights from the third quarter ended October 31, 2020 included:

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $2.6 million; SaaS revenue grew 48% compared to the third quarter of 2019;

Loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2020 was ($1.1 million);

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was ($0.7 million);

Bookings for the third quarter of 2020 were $1.4 million.

Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Streamline Health reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Streamline Health's management also evaluates and makes operating decisions using various other measures. One such measure is adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Streamline Health's management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Streamline Health's business operations.

Streamline Health defines "adjusted EBITDA" as net earnings (loss) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of tangible and intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, significant non-recurring operating expenses, and transactional related expenses including: gains and losses on debt and equity conversions, associate severances and related restructuring expenses, associate inducements, and professional and advisory fees. A table illustrating this measure is included in this press release.

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a leader in pre-bill revenue integrity solutions for healthcare providers. Our eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program includes integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue across the enterprise. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare—for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net .

Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements made by Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements included herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's growth prospects, estimates of backlog, industry trends and market growth, results of investments in sales and marketing, adjusted EBITDA, success of future products and related expectations and assumptions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the timing of contract negotiations and execution of contracts and the related timing of the revenue recognition related thereto, the potential cancellation of existing contracts or clients not completing projects included in the backlog, the impact of competitive solutions and pricing, solution demand and market acceptance, new solution development and enhancement of current solutions, key strategic alliances with vendors and channel partners that resell the Company's solutions, the ability of the Company to control costs, the effects of cost-containment measures implemented by the Company, availability of solutions from third party vendors, the healthcare regulatory environment, potential changes in legislation, regulation and government funding affecting the healthcare industry, healthcare information systems budgets, availability of healthcare information systems trained personnel for implementation of new systems, as well as maintenance of legacy systems, fluctuations in operating results, effects of critical accounting policies and judgments, changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other similar entities, changes in economic, business and market conditions impacting the healthcare industry generally and the markets in which the Company operates and nationally, and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the terms of its credit facilities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31 October 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Systems sales $ 19,000 $ 636,000 $ 234,000 $ 968,000 Professional services 180,000 444,000 540,000 1,102,000 Audit Services 491,000 517,000 1,498,000 1,266,000 Maintenance and support 1,070,000 1,328,000 3,556,000 4,053,000 Software as a service 881,000 594,000 2,544,000 1,783,000 Total revenues 2,641,000 3,519,000 8,372,000 9,172,000 Operating expenses: Cost of systems sales 183,000 455,000 385,000 547,000 Cost of professional services 295,000 374,000 852,000 1,262,000 Cost of audit services 425,000 325,000 1,158,000 949,000 Cost of maintenance and support 160,000 201,000 528,000 504,000 Cost of software as a service 416,000 226,000 1,177,000 472,000 Selling, general and administrative 2,283,000 2,762,000 6,859,000 7,585,000 Research and development 753,000 501,000 1,946,000 1,750,000 Executive Transition Costs - 481,000 - 621,000 Loss on exit of membership agreement - - 105,000 - Total operating expenses 4,515,000 5,325,000 13,010,000 13,690,000 Operating loss (1,874,000 ) (1,806,000 ) (4,638,000 ) (4,518,000 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (12,000 ) (91,000 ) (39,000 ) (239,000 ) Miscellaneous income (expense) 14,000 (80,000 ) (68,000 ) (199,000 ) Loss before income taxes (1,872,000 ) (1,977,000 ) (4,745,000 ) (4,956,000 ) Income tax benefit 803,000 454,000 1,536,000 1,134,000 Loss from continuing operations $ (1,069,000 ) $ (1,523,000 ) $ (3,209,000 ) $ (3,822,000 ) Net loss from continuing operations $ (1,069,000 ) $ (1,523,000 ) $ (3,209,000 ) $ (3,822,000 ) Income from discontinued operations: Gain on sale of discontinued operations - - 6,013,000 - Income from discontinued operations 64,000 1,825,000 305,000 4,513,000 Income tax benefit (expense) (50,000 ) (466,000 ) (1,626,000 ) (1,150,000 ) Income from discontinued operations 14,000 1,359,000 4,692,000 3,363,000 Net (loss) income $ (1,055,000 ) $ (164,000 ) $ 1,483,000 $ (459,000 ) Add: Redemption of Series A Preferred Stock - 4,894,000 - 4,894,000 Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ (1,069,000 ) $ 3,371,000 $ (3,209,000 ) $ 1,072,000 Basic Earnings per Share: Continuing operations $ (0.04 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.05 Discontinued operations - 0.06 0.16 0.15 Net (loss) income $ (0.04 ) $ 0.22 $ 0.05 $ 0.20 Weighted average number of common shares - basic 30,286,197 21,598,146 30,026,890 20,435,055 Diluted Earnings per Share: Continuing operations $ (0.04 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.19 ) Discontinued operations - 0.06 0.15 0.14 Net (loss) income $ (0.04 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.05 ) Weighted average number of common shares – diluted 30,892,526 24,334,221 30,450,572 23,412,022

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

Assets October 31, January 31, 2020 2020 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,031,000 $ 1,649,000 Accounts receivable, net 937,000 2,016,000 Contract receivables 746,000 803,000 Prepaid hardware and other current assets 571,000 501,000 Current Assets from discontinued operations 168,000 1,585,000 Total current assets 5,453,000 6,554,000 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 105,000 98,000 Right of use asset on operating lease 432,000 — Capitalized software development costs, net 6,200,000 5,782,000 Intangible assets, net 745,000 1,115,000 Goodwill 10,712,000 10,712,000 Other non-current assets 1,670,000 611,000 Long-term assets from discontinued operations 28,000 6,826,000 Total non-current assets 19,892,000 25,144,000 $ 25,345,000 $ 31,698,000 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 267,000 $ 756,000 Accrued expenses 1,185,000 1,395,000 Current portion of term loan 1,480,000 3,872,000 Deferred revenues 1,977,000 3,593,000 Royalty liability 500,000 969,000 Other 196,000 — Current liabilities from discontinued operations 208,000 5,053,000 Total current liabilities 5,813,000 15,638,000 Non-current liabilities: Term loan, net of current portion 820,000 — Deferred revenues, less current portion 71,000 55,000 Other liabilities 266,000 — Total non-current liabilities 1,157,000 55,000 Total liabilities 6,970,000 15,693,000 Stockholders' equity 18,375,000 16,005,000 $ 25,345,000 $ 31,698,000

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from continuing operating activities: Loss from continuing operations $ (3,209,000 ) $ (3,822,000 ) Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 35,000 33,000 Amortization of capitalized software development costs 1,128,000 834,000 Amortization of intangible assets 370,000 424,000 Amortization of other deferred costs 242,000 208,000 Valuation adjustments 31,000 48,000 Loss on exit of membership agreement 105,000 - Share-based compensation expense 1,004,000 719,000 Benefit for accounts receivable allowance (15,000 ) (125,000 ) Benefit for income taxes (1,536,000 ) (1,134,000 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (1,838,000 ) (2,477,000 ) Net cash used in operating activities (3,683,000 ) (5,292,000 ) Net cash from operating activities - discontinued operations (2,319,000 ) 4,317,000 Cash flows used in investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (42,000 ) (51,000 ) Capitalization of software development costs (1,495,000 ) (2,139,000 ) Proceeds from sale of ECM assets 11,288,000 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 9,751,000 (2,190,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations - (591,000 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from term loan 2,301,000 - Principal payments on term loan (4,000,000 ) - Other (668,000 ) 2,600,000 Net cash provided by financing activities (2,367,000 ) 2,600,000 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 1,382,000 (1,156,000 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,649,000 2,376,000 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 3,031,000 $ 1,220,000

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

New Bookings

(Unaudited)

October 31, 2020 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Systems Sales $ 20,000 $ 357,000 Professional Services 226,000 633,000 Audit Services 34,000 77,000 Maintenance and Support 4,000 380,000 Software as a Service 1,140,000 4,127,000 Q3 2020 Bookings $ 1,424,000 $ 5,574,000 Q3 2019 Bookings (1) $ 2,403,000 $ 7,129,000

(1) October 31, 2019 excludes bookings from the ECM business of approximately $209,000 for the three months ended October 31, 2019 and $489,000 for the nine months ended October 31, 2019.

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

Reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):

(Unaudited)