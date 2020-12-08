RIAG and RIDOH to hold virtual meeting for public comment on proposed hospital conversion, Thursday December 10

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Rhode Island Office of the Attorney General (RIAG) and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) have received the initial applications for a hospital conversion filed by Chamber Inc.; Ivy Holdings Inc.; Ivy Intermediate Holdings, Inc.; Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc.; Prospect East Holdings, Inc.; Prospect East Hospital Advisory Services, LLC; Prospect CharterCARE, LLC; Prospect CharterCARE SJHSRI, LLC; Prospect CharterCARE RWMC, LLC.

The initial applications were accepted for review on April 9, 2020 with a decision deadline of January 29, 2021. The applications can be found at the links below:

RIDOH: http://www.health.ri.gov/programs/hospitalconversionsmerger RIAG: http://www.riag.ri.gov/CivilDivision/OfficeoftheHealthCareAdvocate.php

RIAG and RIDOH will hold a virtual public meeting on Thursday, December 10 to hear from members of the public about the proposed transaction, prior to rendering their respective decisions.

Date: December 10, 2020 Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST

Zoom information: https://zoom.us/j/91821549944?pwd=V0JSRHZMRjRzTG41dmlWdlJBWWxGdz09 Meeting ID: 918 2154 9944 Passcode: 843062

To sign up to speak: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1gy_6e42vrmHYOPNuRy3ImTFZ-pM7Ys7j9zmJnt7pquo/viewform?edit_requested=true

To submit written comments: RIAG and RIDOH will continue to accept written comments regarding the proposed transaction. All written comments must be received by 4pm on January 15, 2021. Written comments may be submitted at the public informational meeting or forwarded to:

Jessica Rider, Health Care Advocate Special Assistant Attorney General Office of the Attorney General 150 South Main Street Providence, RI 02903 jrider@riag.ri.gov

Fernanda Lopes, MPH, Chief Office of Health Systems Development Department of Health Three Capitol Hill, Room 410 Providence, RI 02908 Fernanda.Lopes@health.ri.gov

If accommodations are needed to ensure equal participation, please contact the Attorney General's Public Information Officer at (401) 274-4400 ext. 2234 as soon as possible.

###