Hoyer Statement on the United States Surpassing 15 Million Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

"With more than 15 million cases of COVID-19 now recorded in our country, further delays by Senate Republicans in negotiating another relief package to help Americans get through this pandemic can only be seen as callous and irresponsible. More than 284,000 Americans have now died, with thousands more dying every week. Hospitals are overwhelmed, many schools remain closed, families are preparing to spend the winter holidays apart, and businesses are suffering because we do not have an adequate testing and tracing regime in place to keep Americans safe. The time for action is not now; it was months ago.

"The House passed the Heroes Act in May and an updated Heroes Act in an effort to compromise in October, meeting our responsibility to address this crisis with the seriousness it merits. We continue to stand ready to vote on a bipartisan agreement that addresses the seriousness of both the health care and economic crises facing our country, which negotiators must reach as soon as possible.

"While we have much to hope for in the rapid development of vaccines, which may be deployed as early as this month, it will still be months before most Americans are vaccinated, so we must continue to do everything possible to protect the vulnerable in the same ways we have been since this pandemic began. Wear masks, maintain social distancing, wash hands, and stay home if possible. We are all in this together, which is why Congress must move forward quickly with relief legislation to help Americans get through the dark and challenging winter ahead."