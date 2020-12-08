Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,002 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,536 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on the United States Surpassing 15 Million Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the United States surpassed 15 million confirmed coronavirus cases:

"With more than 15 million cases of COVID-19 now recorded in our country, further delays by Senate Republicans in negotiating another relief package to help Americans get through this pandemic can only be seen as callous and irresponsible.  More than 284,000 Americans have now died, with thousands more dying every week.  Hospitals are overwhelmed, many schools remain closed, families are preparing to spend the winter holidays apart, and businesses are suffering because we do not have an adequate testing and tracing regime in place to keep Americans safe.  The time for action is not now; it was months ago. 

"The House passed the Heroes Act in May and an updated Heroes Act in an effort to compromise in October, meeting our responsibility to address this crisis with the seriousness it merits.  We continue to stand ready to vote on a bipartisan agreement that addresses the seriousness of both the health care and economic crises facing our country, which negotiators must reach as soon as possible. 

"While we have much to hope for in the rapid development of vaccines, which may be deployed as early as this month, it will still be months before most Americans are vaccinated, so we must continue to do everything possible to protect the vulnerable in the same ways we have been since this pandemic began.  Wear masks, maintain social distancing, wash hands, and stay home if possible.  We are all in this together, which is why Congress must move forward quickly with relief legislation to help Americans get through the dark and challenging winter ahead." 

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on the United States Surpassing 15 Million Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.