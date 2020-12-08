Insigniam Co-Founder Shideh S. Bina Elected Chair, Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association’s Global Board of Directors
Insigniam Co-Founder Shideh S. Bina Elected Chair, Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association’s Global Board of DirectorsPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA , December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA), a global non-profit organization dedicated to furthering the advancement of women in the healthcare industry, has announced that Insigniam founding partner Shideh Sedgh Bina, will serve as Chair of the 2021 Board of Directors.
The core purpose of the HBA is to further the advancement and impact of women in the business of healthcare. The global organization is one of the world’s largest association of women professionals and has a purpose to advance the role of women in healthcare with a mission to achieve gender parity in healthcare leadership.
“I am deeply honored to have been elected as the Chair of a board of such highly committed and talented professionals. We look forward to working with the HBA CEO, the remarkable HBA staff, our corporate partners, and global community of volunteers to leverage the power of women leaders in serving patient and healthcare needs around the world,” says Ms. Bina.
Ms. Bina joins 15 executives in the healthcare industry to lead the HBA Board in 2021. The Board of Directors enables the HBA to keep strategies fresh and relevant while maintaining a laser focus on the longer-term goal of gender parity at all levels of leadership.
Ms. Bina has a long-standing commitment to the HBA, having served on the organization’s Global Advisory Board 2015-2016. In 2014, she was awarded HBA Woman of the Year. In 2018 the HBA recognized Insigniam with the HBA Advancement, Commitment, and Engagement (ACE) Award that annually recognizes a company that demonstrates a commitment to ensure that gender diversity and leadership opportunities for women are part of their organizational DNA. This was an acknowledgment of Insigniam having established a meritocracy-based talent management system, the result of which the firm leadership is over 50% female.
About The HBA
The Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) is in its fourth decade as a global not-for-profit organization dedicated to furthering the advancement of women in healthcare worldwide. With 15 chapters throughout the US and in Europe, HBA serves a community of 20,000 individuals and 100 Corporate Partners. The HBA provides networking forums to build relationships; knowledge sharing and access to thought leaders to broaden perspective; educational programs to develop leadership skills and cutting edge industry knowledge and recognition of outstanding women and companies to promote visibility of their achievements. For more information, visit www.hbanet.org
About Insigniam
In the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments.
Over thirty years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation and transformation are imperatives.
