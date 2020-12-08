Labor Source Expands Staffing Portfolio with Acquisition of Power Labor
Labor Source Expands Staffing Portfolio with Acquisition of Power Labor
“We're excited to have Power Labor become part of the Labor Source team. Their reputation of excellence and culture will further complement our organization,” said Brad Chesin, Labor Source CEO.”OLATHE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professional staffing firm Labor Source Holdings, LLC, announced that it has acquired Power Labor, LLC, a staffing firm specializing in providing skilled labor to the commercial construction industry. Labor Source, a portfolio company of Great Range Capital, which operates under the One Source Staffing and Labor and Catstaff brands, provides restoration and emergency response staffing services to commercial clients across the continental U.S from its ten office locations.
— Brad Chesin
“We are excited to have Power Labor become part of the Labor Source team. Their reputation of excellence and their culture will further complement our organization and service offerings. The addition of Power Labor will bring even more diversity to our growing portfolio in this niche industry,” said Brad Chesin, who is the CEO of Labor Source and who will serve as CEO of Power Labor, as well. “We look forward to broadening the scope of what we offer and where we offer it to provide more staffing solutions to our clients.”
Power Labor is headquartered in Austin and has additional offices in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston.
“Labor Source has a great reputation for providing quality employees and great service to its clients and we’re very excited to work with the team to continue growing the business,” said Brian Cherry, Founder, and President of Power Labor, who will continue on as Regional Vice President and manage the company’s day-to-day operations. “Being a part of Labor Source also strengthens Power Labor’s presence in Texas, expands our geographic footprint, and provides us with significant growth opportunities.”
About Labor Source Holdings, LLC
Labor Source Holdings, LLC, is the parent company of Labor Source, LLC, which provides restoration and emergency response staffing services to clients across the U.S. under the One Source Staffing and Labor and Catstaff brands. Read more at onesourcelabor.com.
About Power Labor
Power Labor is a staffing firm specializing in providing skilled labor in commercial construction trades. It works with medium- and large-sized construction companies to fill short- and long-term needs via its database of high-quality skilled tradesmen. Visit powerlaborusa.com to learn more.
About Great Range Capital
Great Range Capital, a private equity firm based in greater Kansas City, primarily targets equity investments in Midwestern companies with revenues ranging from $20 to $150 million. Learn more about Great Range Capital at greatrangecapital.com.
For additional information, please contact:
Brad Chesin
Chief Executive Officer - Labor Source / One Source Staffing / Catstaff
M: 770-365-8968
E: brad@1sourcelabor.com
Brad Chesin
Labor Source
+1 770-365-8968
email us here