PennDOT to Begin Project to Replace Two Green Valley Road Culverts in Newlin Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin next week on a project to replace the culverts that carry Green Valley Road over the west branch of Brandywine Creek and over Green Valley Creek in Newlin Township, Chester County.

The two structures include:

Green Valley Road over the west branch of Brandywine Creek. Built in 1937 and reconstructed in 1986, the structure is 13 feet long, 19 feet wide; and

Green Valley Road over Green Valley Creek. Built in 1935, the structure is 10 feet long and 13 feet wide.

Due to the nature of construction, Green Valley Road will be closed and detoured 24/7 between Powell Road and Brandywine Creek Road beginning Monday, December 14, through the completion of the project, which is scheduled for mid-March 2021.

During the closure, Green Valley Road motorists will be directed to use Brandywine Creek Road and Powell Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Construction will begin with the replacement of the culvert over the west branch of Brandywine Creek. Upon its completion, construction will begin on the structure over Green Valley Creek.

Both structures will be replaced with new box culverts. The culverts currently carry an average of 167 vehicles a day.

This work is part of nine structures in Bucks and Chester counties that PennDOT is repairing or replacing under a $4,245,232 project financed with 100 percent state funds.

Structures completed under this project include:

Route 313 (Dublin Pike/Swamp Road) over Deep Run in Hilltown and Bedminster townships, Bucks County;

Butler Avenue over branch of Neshaminy Creek in New Britain Township, Bucks County;

Pughtown Road over French Creek in East Vincent Township, Chester County;

Route 896 (Newark Road) over Muddy Creek in Upper Oxford Township, Chester County; and

Route 841 (Chatham Road) over Doe Run in West Marlborough Township, Chester County.

The other structures include the following:

Route 926 (Street Road) over Radley Run in Westtown and Thornbury townships, Chester County; and

Suplee Road over the east branch of Brandywine Creek in Honey Brook Township, Chester County.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

C. Abbonzino Contractors, Inc. of Sewell, N.J., is the general contractor on the bridge improvement project. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in late-March 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

