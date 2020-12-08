Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Bern Bancshares, Inc.

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced its approval of the application under section 3 of the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 by Bern Bancshares, Inc., Bern, Kansas, to increase its ownership interest from 6.38 percent to 6.74 percent of the voting shares of UBT Bancshares, Inc., which wholly owns United Bank & Trust, both of Marysville, Kansas.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

