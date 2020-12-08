Business Council Board to meet remotely December 10th

The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors will hold its regular quarterly meeting remotely via Zoom at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10.

Following a virtual tour of Sundance, the Board will discuss a brownfield loan request and proposed amendments to administrative rules for the Business Ready Communities grant and loan program. The Board will also consider an appointment to the Broadband Advisory Council, and recognize outgoing Business Council Board members Mike Easley, Ron Harvey and Allen Hoopes.

Visit here for the full agenda and meeting materials.

For those participating, listening or watching remotely, join the Zoom meeting here.

To speak during the meeting, please send an email to wbc-conference@wyo.gov prior to noon on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Please state your name and the topic about which you would like to speak.