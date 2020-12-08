Supreme Court of Missouri celebrates courts' bicentennial through new civic education presentations

8 December 2020

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Supreme Court of Missouri has released two new presentations – one for younger students and one for older students and adults – celebrating the bicentennial of Missouri’s state courts. Missouri’s judicial branch was created when the first state constitution was adopted in July 1820, the governor appointed the first state supreme court judges in November 1820, and the Court held its first oral arguments in March 1821.

The new bicentennial presentations are a joint project of the Court’s bicentennial and civic education committees.

With the addition of these two, Missouri judges now have nearly 20 presentations available to give to student or civic groups. The presentations are free, interactive and can be adapted to suit any audience. Traveling judges are available to visit elementary and secondary schools, colleges and universities; libraries, community and professional organizations; service clubs; senior citizen centers and residential facilities; neighborhood groups; and faith communities. Given current COVID-19 concerns, judges also are available to make presentations virtually, using a platform of the audience’s choosing.

Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676

