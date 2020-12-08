Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,482 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court of Missouri celebrates courts' bicentennial through new civic education presentations

8 December 2020

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Supreme Court of Missouri has released two new presentations – one for younger students and one for older students and adults – celebrating the bicentennial of Missouri’s state courts. Missouri’s judicial branch was created when the first state constitution was adopted in July 1820, the governor appointed the first state supreme court judges in November 1820, and the Court held its first oral arguments in March 1821.

The new bicentennial presentations are a joint project of the Court’s bicentennial and civic education committees.

With the addition of these two, Missouri judges now have nearly 20 presentations available to give to student or civic groups. The presentations are free, interactive and can be adapted to suit any audience. Traveling judges are available to visit elementary and secondary schools, colleges and universities; libraries, community and professional organizations; service clubs; senior citizen centers and residential facilities; neighborhood groups; and faith communities. Given current COVID-19 concerns, judges also are available to make presentations virtually, using a platform of the audience’s choosing. 

Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676

You just read:

Supreme Court of Missouri celebrates courts' bicentennial through new civic education presentations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.