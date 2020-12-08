Hoyer Statement on the 10th Anniversary of House Passage of the Dream Act

"I'm proud to have brought the Dream Act to the House Floor in 2010 as Majority Leader and worked to secure its passage, recognizing the contributions that Dreamers make to our nation and providing them with a pathway to citizenship. Ten years later, we remain committed to enacting such legislation and providing Dreamers, their families, and their communities to which they contribute with real certainty that these young people can remain in the country they love and know as home. “I'm glad that the Democratic-led House was able to pass the American Dream and Promise Act last year, but I continue to be disappointed that President Trump created a crisis by attempting to end DACA and that he and Republicans in Congress have refused to work on a bipartisan basis to provide a permanent legislative solution. “A strong majority of Americans believe we must provide Dreamers with a pathway to citizenship, and House Democrats remain committed to working with the Senate and Biden-Harris Administration next year to secure an agreement to finally provide Dreamers and TPS and DED status recipients with that pathway and the certainty that they can remain here at home.”