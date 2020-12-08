Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,034 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,486 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on the 10th Anniversary of House Passage of the Dream Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the 10th anniversary of House passage of the Dream Act:

"I'm proud to have brought the Dream Act to the House Floor in 2010 as Majority Leader and worked to secure its passage, recognizing the contributions that Dreamers make to our nation and providing them with a pathway to citizenship. Ten years later, we remain committed to enacting such legislation and providing Dreamers, their families, and their communities to which they contribute with real certainty that these young people can remain in the country they love and know as home.   “I'm glad that the Democratic-led House was able to pass the American Dream and Promise Act last year, but I continue to be disappointed that President Trump created a crisis by attempting to end DACA and that he and Republicans in Congress have refused to work on a bipartisan basis to provide a permanent legislative solution.   “A strong majority of Americans believe we must provide Dreamers with a pathway to citizenship, and House Democrats remain committed to working with the Senate and Biden-Harris Administration next year to secure an agreement to finally provide Dreamers and TPS and DED status recipients with that pathway and the certainty that they can remain here at home.”

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on the 10th Anniversary of House Passage of the Dream Act

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.