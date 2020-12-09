D'space Red Building

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orlando’s First Modern-Industrial Event Venue Expected to Open in Winter 2021

There is a new Modern-Industrial Event Venue coming to Central Florida as D’space Orlando prepares to officially open in 2021. The facility is an innovative event venue featuring a multi-functional space that can be transformed into different layouts, break downs, or even merged into one large room. The venue is designed to host multiple types of events from social gatherings to meetings, corporate, cultural and community events.

The business will be opened after more than two years of working behind the scenes to build a formidable structure that will take event planning to a whole new level. The venue is strategically located near Orlando International Airport for easy accessibility. The future launch shows the determination of the relatively small business to move forward against all odds, ultimately supporting the industry and the community.

“As, part of our commitment to help others and work with others in our community we are planning to share our space” Glendalis and Johnny Romero owners of D’space said. “By providing daily access to our communal space. Now local entrepreneurs or businesses owner will have a place to work, meet, share, and grow. The space featuring open seating, no membership will not be required “pay as you go” and all-inclusive amenities,” she continued.

The venue will be opening their doors with the red building to show solidarity with the event industry, giving a glimmer of hope to the thousands of people employed in the industry that “this too shall pass.” The large capacity state-of-the-art venue offers a unique experience to planners, couples-to-be, and the entire event industry in Orlando and across the nation.

About D'space Orlando

D'space Orlando is a family-owned business founded by Glendalis and Johnny Romero. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the business aims to take the event experience a notch higher with the launch of Orlando's First Modern-Industrial Event Venue. The venue is located close to the airport and is equipped with modern equipment and amenities to create an amazing experience for couples and their guests.

