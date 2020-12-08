Global Mist Eliminator Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact, Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Analysis and Forecast 2027
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Mist Eliminator Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2027” reports to its database.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mist Eliminator Market:
Executive Summary
Global Mist Eliminator Market is valued approximately USD 0.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Mist eliminator is also known as demister or separator of entrainment. Basically, the mist eliminator eliminates the pollutants from air pollution from the process, which produces mist droplets. The pollutants are primarily oil mist, coolant mist from the system, acid mist and other entrained mist. Based on processed data, the mist eliminator is sized, engineered and rated for the removal of liquid droplets and other mist up to 3 microns and larger. The mist eliminator eliminates air or soil pollution as well as odour controls and helps comply with environmental regulations. In general, the mist remover consists of corrosion-resistant materials such as PVC, polypropylene and stainless steel and is vertically and horizontally configured. The market is driven by globally rising power demand, tightening pollution regulations, Social benefits and the existence of different policies designed to encourage the use of the system, the existence of different regulations and compliance with the environmental impact of different industries, increased demand from the application of power generation due to the overall growth of the industry, various research and development activities carried out by manufacturers to provide. The key players of global Mist eliminator market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, In June 2020, CECO Environmental Corp. acquired Environmental Integrated Solutions Limited, a UK-based company providing clean air products and technologies such as odour prevention, VOC elimination, and other solutions for air pollution control. However, decreasing trend in the oil and gas industry, the existence of environmentally clean energy sources, the high costs associated with the installation and maintenance of these products are expected to impede the growth of the market.
Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6071371-global-mist-eliminator-market-size-study-by-type
The regional analysis of global Mist Eliminator Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of tightening pollution regulations, increased demand from the application of power generation due to the overall growth of the industry, various research and development activities carried out by manufacturers to provide. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Globally rising power demand, Social benefits and the existence of different policies designed to encourage the use of the system, the existence of different regulations and compliance with the environmental impact of different industries, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Mist Eliminator Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Sulzer Chemtech Inc.
FMC Technologies Inc.
CECO Environmental
Sullair, LLC
Munters AB
Koch-Glitsch
Kimre, Inc.
Air Quality Engineering, Inc.
MECS, Inc.
AMACS
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Wire-mesh
Vane
Fiber-Bed
Others (cyclone and oil mist)
By Material:
Metal
Polypropylene
Fibre-reinforced plastic
Others (polytetrafluoroethylene, perfluoroalkoxy alkanes, ethylene tetrafluoroethylene, polyethylene terephthalate )
By End use Industry:
Oil & Gas
Desalination
Power Generation
Chemicals
Paper & Pulp
Textile
Pharmaceuticals & Medical
Food & Beverage
Others (automotive and glass)
By Application:
Distillation Tower
Evaporator
Knockout Drum
Scrubber
Others (absorber, Steam Drum, Flare Stacks, Air Conditioning)
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Mist Eliminator Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/6071350-global-metal-fabrication-equipment-market-size-study-by
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
NORAH TRENT
Wise Guy Reports
+162 825 80070
email us here