Tennessee Department of Transportation to Hold Virtual Meeting on its I-40/81 Multimodal Corridor Study

Memphis, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) initiated a study to investigate a range of multimodal solutions along the interstate corridors of 40 and 81. This study is in the final phase, and the public is invited to view the recommendations regarding the TDOT Region 4 area. Due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be hosted online by WSP USA using Zoom software.

Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Central Standard Time)

· To join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android device:

· Please click this URL: https://zoom.us/j/92250488474

· To join by phone dial: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 877 853 5257 (Toll-Free)

· Enter Webinar ID: 922 5048 8474

Representatives of TDOT and WSP USA will start the meeting at 5:00 p.m. to provide a brief presentation and a question-and-answer session. Up to 500 participants can be accommodated online. The meeting materials and a recording of the meeting will be available on the project website at www.tn.gov/tdot/i-40-81-study.html.

Comments can also be provided by calling the project manager, Joan Barnfield, at (615) 253-2418 or mailing comments to the address below:

Joan Barnfield TDOT Long Range Planning Division 505 Deaderick Street, Suite 900 Nashville, TN 37243-0349

More information about the study is available at www.tn.gov/tdot/i-40-81-study.html

###