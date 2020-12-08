Meeting Notice: State Soil Conservation Committee to Meet Dec. 17 via Teleconference

December 8, 2020

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The State Soil Conservation Committee will meet Thursday, Dec. 17 at 9:30 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting is open to the public and will focus on soil conservation and water quality programs.

The committee will hold a second meeting in the afternoon to begin developing a work plan for 2021. Anyone with topics or information that they want to be considered by the committee should email the committee’s Executive Secretary Alisha Mulkey at alisha.mulkey@maryland.gov by December 15.

For those interested in attending the meeting, please contact Alisha Mulkey at alisha.mulkey@maryland.gov or 410-841-5863 for call-in information.

