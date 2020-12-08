Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,039 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,490 in the last 365 days.

Meeting Notice: State Soil Conservation Committee to Meet Dec. 17 via Teleconference

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The State Soil Conservation Committee will meet Thursday, Dec. 17 at 9:30 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting is open to the public and will focus on soil conservation and water quality programs. 

The committee will hold a second meeting in the afternoon to begin developing a work plan for 2021. Anyone with topics or information that they want to be considered by the committee should email the committee’s Executive Secretary Alisha Mulkey at alisha.mulkey@maryland.gov by December 15.

For those interested in attending the meeting, please contact Alisha Mulkey at alisha.mulkey@maryland.gov or 410-841-5863 for call-in information.

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept

You just read:

Meeting Notice: State Soil Conservation Committee to Meet Dec. 17 via Teleconference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.