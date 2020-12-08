Effective December 16, Real Property Tax Payments Can No Longer Be Made at Wells Fargo Bank Branches

Beginning December 16, 2020, District of Columbia real property tax payments can no longer be made at Wells Fargo Bank branches.

Payments can be remitted at our online portal, MyTax.DC.gov, or mailed, via US Postal Service, to:

Government of the District of Columbia Office of Tax and Revenue Real Property Tax Administration PO Box 98095 Washington, DC 20090-8095

Should you have additional questions, please contact our Customer Service Center at (202) 727-4TAX (4829). For assistance with MyTax.DC.gov, please contact our e-Services Unit at (202) 759-1946 or via email at [email protected], 8:15 am to 5:30 pm, Monday through Friday.