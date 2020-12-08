Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology Market to Reach USD 3,507.8 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research

The augmented need for quick and reliable wireless communication and the surging demand for widespread digital connectivity is propelling the Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology industry growth.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology Market is estimated to gain a valuation of USD 3,507.8 Million by 2027, as per the latest report by Emergen Research. The Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology market is presumed to witness a robust expansion over the projected timeline attributed to the high need for digital connectivity and the augmented need for higher and resilient bandwidth. Moreover, the surging demand for fast and robust wireless connection and the extensive application of free space optics in 4G networks.

However, factors such as smoke, fog, rain, and atmospheric turbulence increase the network system’s volatility and are anticipated to act as a restraining market factor throughout the projected timeframe.

Key Highlights from the Report:

The satellite sub-segment is anticipated to command the market growth throughout the projected timeline owing to the increasing demand and trend for wireless communication and navigation applications.

The data transmission sub-segment is estimated to contribute to the market’s largest share through the estimated timeframe. This can be credited to the free space optics technology’s ability to confer optical bandwidth connections that transfer the data, such as documents, audio, and video, through an invisible light beam.

During the estimated timeframe, the telecommunication segment is projected to expand at a substantial rate, with a CAGR of 33.5%, attributable to the rising need for high and resilient bandwidth.

Due to the rising expansion of satellite communications and the augmented need for satellite applications, North America is presumed to account for a massive industry share during the forecast timeline. Europe is anticipated to experience considerable growth owing to the presence of strong players in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to record substantial growth during the projected timeline, owing to the rapid development and expansion of the IT and telecommunications sector.

Major companies in the market include L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Mostcom Ltd., Airlinx Communications, Inc., fSONA Networks Corporation, SA Photonics, Inc., Mynaric AG, Plaintree Systems Inc., Lightpointe Communications, Inc., Trimble Hungary Ltd., and IBSENtelecom Ltd., among others.

For the purpose of this study, Emergen Research has segregated the Global Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology Market based on platform, application, end-use, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Airborne

Satellite

Terrestrial

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Last Mile Access

Storage Area Network

Disaster Management

Data Transmission

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Defense

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France U.K. BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



