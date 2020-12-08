RocketFuel Blockchain Announces that Skytours and Militaryfares, Two Major Travel Companies, have Chosen RocketFuel’s One-Click check-Out Payment Solution

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC QB: “RKFL”) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a developer of blockchain-based payment check-out technologies, today announced that Skytours and Militaryfares, two major travel companies, have chosen RocketFuel’s disruptive blockchain-based payment technology for implementation of its one-click check-out payment solution.



The first part of the implementation will enable Skytours and Militaryfares to accept crypto-currencies from its customers, seamlessly and frictionless. Their customers will benefit from a convenient check-out in a 100% secure environment.

The second part of the implementation will, besides the blockchain based payment infrastructure, include everything from booking tickets to processing bank payments. The implementation of RocketFuel’s services will help shorten transaction time and reduce the amount of paperwork, all while guaranteeing transaction security.

RocketFuel’s check-out solution allows customers to pay in a secure blockchain environment using cryptocurrencies. Customers will no longer be required to share personal and sensitive data, such as credit card information. Instead, the purchase is confirmed and, after using our patent-pending “1-3 click” technology, the service is delivered. RocketFuel believes that its technology provides a convenient and more simplified transactional solution from product purchase to delivery.

Jonathan Shaffer, CFO of Militaryfares ( www.militaryfares.com ) said: “We have no doubt that crypto-currency payments will take off next year and replace a large part of the traditional card payments. And at the same time, I believe RocketFuel’s blockchain technology platform provides a much-needed solution to simplify the check-out payment process. We also expect that RocketFuel’s technology will benefit our partners around the world making it possible to further expand our sales network.”

Peter Jensen, RocketFuel’s CEO, stated: “We are incredibly pleased that Militaryfares and Skytours have recognized our technology as an innovative and secure solution to the simplification of the check-out process. We are looking forward to working with Skytours and Militaryfares to deliver one of the world’s first fully integrated travel ticket-booking and payment systems using our patent protected blockchain technology.”

About Skytours

Sky-tours.com, with over 40 years in the marketplace, is one of the most experienced travel agencies worldwide.

About Militaryfares

Militaryfares.com provides travel packages and airline tickets for the military community and is specialized to provide excellent service for our women and men in uniform, along with all veterans and their families.

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. is developing blockchain-based technologies to bring highly efficient one-click payment check-out solutions to eCommerce and brick and mortar merchants and their customers.

The RocketFuel blockchain payment technologies are designed to focus on making the check-out experience frictionless and at the same time enhance security and the ease of use. RocketFuel believes that users of its technologies will be able to enjoy seamless check-out and forget about the clunky cart paradigm of the past. We also believe merchants will be able to implement new impulse buying schemes and generate new sales channels that may be unavailable in present day eCommerce sites. More information about RocketFuel is available at: rocketfuelblockchain.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “may,” “might,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “project,” “estimate,” “pro-forma,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “develop,” “plan,” “help,” “believe,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “future,” and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company’s products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company’s future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company’s competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

For further information contact: