California Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Person with Mesothelioma in California and their Family to ignore Online 'Freebies' And to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Serious Compensation Results

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in California or their family to not fall into the 'mesothelioma freebie trap' unless they want to get hounded night and day from lawyers they have never heard of before. If the lawyer a person with mesothelioma hires does not have experience the victim's compensation claim could get dramatically reduced by hundreds of thousands of dollars-or more. "We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a person with mesothelioma in California receives the best possible compensation results. For direct access to Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Important note from the California Mesothelioma Victims Center: "If your loved one is over 65 years old, they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work and they have recently been hospitalized with doctors are calling the Coronavirus please tell their treating physicians about the asbestos exposure. 2020 will probably go down as the worst year for mesothelioma compensation in two decades because so many people with this rare cancer were misdiagnosed with the Coronavirus. There is no compensation for the Coronavirus. Financial compensation for mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars." https://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in California the California Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these three hospitals:

* UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, California: https://cancer.ucla.edu/

* Stanford Cancer Institute: https://cancer.stanford.edu/

he California Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide unsurpassed service that is available to any diagnosed victim in California including communities such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Riverside, Fresno, Sacramento, Oceanside, Palm Springs, Riverside, or Eureka. https://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos In California include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer happen to over a thousand people each year in California.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.