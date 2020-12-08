Offsite Sterilization Services Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Offsite Sterilization Services Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Offsite Sterilization Services Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Offsite Sterilization Services Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Offsite Sterilization Services market. This report focused on Offsite Sterilization Services market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Offsite Sterilization Services Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Offsite Sterilization Services market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

STERIS

Cantel Medical

Cretex Companies

E-BEAM Services

MEDISTRI SA

Sterigenics U.S.

Cosmed Group

Life Science Outsourcing

Noxilizer

Sterilmed

Stryker

MATACHANA GROUP

3M

Belimed

Getinge AB

J&J Medical Devices

Fortive Corporation

Offsite Sterilization Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Offsite Sterilization Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Steam Sterilization

Ethylene Oxide (ETO) Sterilization

Electron Beam Radiation Sterilization

Gamma Sterilization

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals & Clinics

Medical Device Companies

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Other

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Offsite Sterilization Services market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Offsite Sterilization Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Steam Sterilization

1.2.3 Ethylene Oxide (ETO) Sterilization

1.2.4 Electron Beam Radiation Sterilization

1.2.5 Gamma Sterilization

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Offsite Sterilization Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Hospitals & Clinics

1.3.3 Medical Device Companies

1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.5 Food

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

11Key Players Profiles

11.1 STERIS

11.1.1 STERIS Company Details

11.1.2 STERIS Business Overview

11.1.3 STERIS Offsite Sterilization Services Introduction

11.1.4 STERIS Revenue in Offsite Sterilization Services Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 STERIS Recent Development

11.2 Cantel Medical

11.2.1 Cantel Medical Company Details

11.2.2 Cantel Medical Business Overview

11.2.3 Cantel Medical Offsite Sterilization Services Introduction

11.2.4 Cantel Medical Revenue in Offsite Sterilization Services Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Cantel Medical Recent Development

11.3 Cretex Companies

11.3.1 Cretex Companies Company Details

11.3.2 Cretex Companies Business Overview

11.3.3 Cretex Companies Offsite Sterilization Services Introduction

11.3.4 Cretex Companies Revenue in Offsite Sterilization Services Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Cretex Companies Recent Development

11.4 E-BEAM Services

11.4.1 E-BEAM Services Company Details

11.4.2 E-BEAM Services Business Overview

11.4.3 E-BEAM Services Offsite Sterilization Services Introduction

11.4.4 E-BEAM Services Revenue in Offsite Sterilization Services Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 E-BEAM Services Recent Development

11.5 MEDISTRI SA

11.5.1 MEDISTRI SA Company Details

11.5.2 MEDISTRI SA Business Overview

11.5.3 MEDISTRI SA Offsite Sterilization Services Introduction

11.5.4 MEDISTRI SA Revenue in Offsite Sterilization Services Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 MEDISTRI SA Recent Development

11.6 Sterigenics U.S.

11.6.1 Sterigenics U.S. Company Details

11.6.2 Sterigenics U.S. Business Overview

11.6.3 Sterigenics U.S. Offsite Sterilization Services Introduction

11.6.4 Sterigenics U.S. Revenue in Offsite Sterilization Services Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Sterigenics U.S. Recent Development

11.7 Cosmed Group

11.7.1 Cosmed Group Company Details

11.7.2 Cosmed Group Business Overview

11.7.3 Cosmed Group Offsite Sterilization Services Introduction

11.7.4 Cosmed Group Revenue in Offsite Sterilization Services Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Cosmed Group Recent Development

11.8 Life Science Outsourcing

11.8.1 Life Science Outsourcing Company Details

11.8.2 Life Science Outsourcing Business Overview

11.8.3 Life Science Outsourcing Offsite Sterilization Services Introduction

11.8.4 Life Science Outsourcing Revenue in Offsite Sterilization Services Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Life Science Outsourcing Recent Development

11.9 Noxilizer

11.9.1 Noxilizer Company Details

11.9.2 Noxilizer Business Overview

11.9.3 Noxilizer Offsite Sterilization Services Introduction

11.9.4 Noxilizer Revenue in Offsite Sterilization Services Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Noxilizer Recent Development

11.10 Sterilmed

11.10.1 Sterilmed Company Details

11.10.2 Sterilmed Business Overview

11.10.3 Sterilmed Offsite Sterilization Services Introduction

11.10.4 Sterilmed Revenue in Offsite Sterilization Services Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Sterilmed Recent Development

11.11 Stryker

11.12 MATACHANA GROUP

11.13 3M

11.14 Belimed

11.15 Getinge AB

11.16 J&J Medical Devices

11.17 Fortive Corporation

11.18 Veinon

