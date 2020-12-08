Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney General Neronha to quarantine for 14 days

Attorney General Neronha has been directed by the Rhode Island Department of Health to quarantine for 14 days after a member of his household tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday. He will carry out his responsibilities remotely until he is able to return to the office on December 22.

The Attorney General will be tested for COVID-19 today and the results of that test will be made publicly available.

###

