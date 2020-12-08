MEDIA ADVISORY: COMMISSIONER MILLER TO ATTEND WNFR EVENTS IN DFW

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller will be attending a number of events in the Fort Worth Stockyards connected with the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo starting today at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Commissioner Miller is slated to moderate a panel and media event in conjunction with the Western Caucus Foundation entitled “Why the West Wins.” Scheduled panelists include leaders from the agriculture industry, media companies, along with business owners, and government officials. The panel is central to the “Rodeo Stomp in the Stockyards” created by Pugnacious events specifically for WNFR 2020.

Concurrent with these events, the Texas Department of Agriculture’s GO TEXAN program will also participate in a vendor highlight event also created by Pugnacious dubbed the “GO TEXAN Pug Crawl” being held in the parking lot of the historic Pearls Dance Hall. Starting today, GO TEXAN partner businesses are on hand to offer Stockyard visitors an opportunity to sample great food, spirit and products, all made right here in the Lone Star State.

“Folks, this is a big deal,” said Commissioner Miller. “Having a world-class event like the NFR come to the DFW area is huge for all of Texas. It’s a great way to show the rest of the country, and the world, what Texas is all about. I’m thrilled for this opportunity to show off our western heritage and hospitality. Thank you to Mayor Betsy Price and all those who made this happen – their Texas grit and leadership will help make the NFR 2020 a bright spot in a tough year.”

WHO: Commissioner Sid Miller and Panelists GO TEXAN partner businesses

WHAT: “Why the West Wins” Panel Discussion & Media Event Friday, December 4 4 pm – 5 pm Pearls Dance Hall Parking Lot 302 W Exchange Ave Fort Worth, TX

“Rodeo Stomp In The Stockyards” Pug Crawl December 3 - December 12 10 am - 4 pm Pearls Dance Hall Parking Lot 302 W Exchange Ave Fort Worth, TX

WHY: These events are in coordination with the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, a major sporting and cultural event being held in the Dallas / Fort Worth area. With the historic Fort Worth Stockyards as home base for Texas and Western heritage, it will be a focal point for visitors coming to the WNFR from around the country and the world. INFO: For more info visit www.getpugnacious.com or www.GOTEXAN.org