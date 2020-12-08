Clean Label Ingredients Market Size Projected To Record $64.1 Billion By 2026: At 6.8% CAGR
Rise in consumer demand for clean label products and progress in food and beverage industry are the two major factors that drive the growth of the global marketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Label Ingredients Market size was valued at $38.8 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $64.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, North America accounted for nearly 41.8% share of the clean label ingredients market.
The growth in value sales for ingredients is attributable to surge in demand for different clean label ingredients, which facilitate better taste. Thus, increase in willingness of customers for different types of natural tastes in food & beverages is expected to fuel the demand for clean label ingredients.
The food industry has been evolving in terms of innovations and demand. Manufacturers are focusing on key innovations that cater to the requirements of their target consumers. Increase in awareness toward health and wellness has been witnessed among people residing in the developed as well as the developing countries. This has resulted in increased demand for various types of special clean label ingredients made using organic products. Thus, clean label ingredients are gaining increased traction among food & beverage manufacturers, which significantly drives the growth of the global clean label ingredients market analysis.
Based on type, the starch and sweetener segment held the largest share in 2018, generating more than two-fifths of the global clean label ingredients market. This is due to the innovative approaches of manufacturing food and beverages according to the customers. At the same time, the natural color segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.6% from 2019 to 2026, owing to the rise in consumer preference for organic label products and surge in awareness regarding harmful effects of chemicals used in artificial colors.
Based on application, the beverage segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the global clean label ingredients market share in 2018 and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2026. This is due to the rise in beverage consumption and preference to beverages with natural ingredients. Moreover, the dairy and frozen dessert segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the study period. The rise in consumption of dairy products is expected to boost the growth of the segment.
Clean label ingredients have witnessed higher rate of penetration in North America and Europe. However, low availability has been observed for this product in some major parts of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, which is attributable to low performing macro-economic factors such as internet penetration and aggressive marketing strategies by the manufacturers. Thus, lower penetration of such products limits the clean label ingredients market growth.
There has been an increase in number of users in various social media sites with rise in internet penetration. Taking this into consideration, most of the key players in the clean label ingredients market strategize on promoting their products on these social media platforms. Thus, through social media marketing strategy, the clean label ingredients market sights critical opportunity in gaining traction.
Top Key Players: Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, company, Corbion Inc., Kerry Group PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Sensient Technologies, Frutarom, koninklijke DSM N.V., Chr Hasen A/S, and Dupont.
