WyoLotto partners to help seniors in Wyoming for the holidays

December 8, 2020

Wyomingites have been affected in many ways by the pandemic, but most especially affected are Wyoming’s seniors. In a state that is very spread out and resources are running low, seniors cannot go out to do their usual things, nor can others come to see them.

WyoLotto decided the holidays are an extra special time and opportunity to do something positive for our seniors and celebrate all that they do for us. “Seniors are our parents, grandparents, teachers, friends and relatives, and they need love and joy now more than ever,” said Jon Clontz, WyoLotto CEO.

WyoLotto is reaching out to it’s fans to lend a hand to Wyoming seniors this holiday season. And with a year where everything is going virtual, WyoLotto decided to challenge fans to purchase items seniors need through Amazon. This will protect seniors while still getting them gifts they would otherwise go without.

“We plan to match every dollar our fans spend on Amazon up to $2,000! Even better, Alf’s Pub stepped up and will do the same thing! This could mean at least $8,000 worth of items for our seniors, which we hope will brighten their day and spread a little holiday cheer!” Clontz added.

The lists on Amazon will be available until Dec. 20, 2020. WyoLotto will announce any changes and the final outcome after the promotion closes.

In partnership with Thankful Thursday, Townsquare Media and the Wyoming Senior Companion Program, WyoLotto will help fill stockings for seniors and their companions through Amazon lists.

“We realized that with the pandemic, our Wyoming seniors have been isolated more than usual and likely going without certain needs. During the holidays we see a lot done for gathering toys and food, but we saw a big need this year to help out our seniors,” said Bryan ‘Alf’ Grzegorczyk.

The Wyoming Senior Companion and Foster Grandparent programs will gather the items at two central locations and deliver them directly to the seniors’ doorsteps throughout the state. “We are very grateful for the support from the Wyoming Lottery and Alf. And I know our seniors will truly benefit from this effort,” said Nita Stephenson, Senior Companion Program Manager.

If you would like to purchase an item or contribute the process is simple:

Go to WyoLotto.com and click on the Holiday Giving “Learn More” button Choose a shopping list for shipment to either Cheyenne or Casper listed in the information Add items from those lists to your cart Proceed to checkout Once you select Proceed to checkout, make sure to select the correct delivery address based on the list (under “Other Addresses”)

For Cheyenne: “Wyoming Senior Companion Program”

For Casper: “Vernita Lackey”

Once you have paid for the item on Amazon, the item will then be delivered directly to a Wyoming senior through the Senior Companion and Foster Grandparent programs. These items will help to maintain independence and add quality to lives throughout Wyoming.

“We are counting on all of Wyoming to step up. Help us change someone’s day and holiday,” said Clontz.

To learn more about the Wyoming Senior Companion Program, please go to https://www.wyomingseniors.com/services/senior-companion-program.