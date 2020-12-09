The Retirement Reality Check by The Financial Quarterback Listed as Top Retirement eBook for 2021
Josh Jalinski’s expert insight takes the #8 spot on BookAuthority’s list of the 18 best new retirement planning books to read in the New YearTOMS RIVER , NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES , December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This November, Josh Jalinski’s book, The Retirement Reality Check, was listed alongside other industry-leading retirement expert content as a must-read eBook for the new year. The Amazon Associate, BookAuthority, which has been featured on CNN, Forbes, and Inc, identifies, and rates the best books in the world using thought leaders and experts' recommendations.
“It was great to see my work take the #8 spot this year in the ranking for must-read eBooks in the New Year,” says Josh Jalinski, CEO and Founder of Jalinski Advisory Group and The Financial Quarterback. “It’s a tough financial climate out there right now. If people read The Financial Reality Check and have questions or are seeking more information, I hope they reach out to me or someone on my team. We’re here to help.”
To help veterans this holiday season and show appreciation for their service, the Financial Quarterback Josh Jalinski has offered three complimentary appointments to help them manage their finances. In addition to the complimentary Veteran consultations, which will be first-come, first-serve, 50 copies of The Retirement Reality Check will be offered to Veterans and other Americans looking to improve their financial literacy.
If you are interested in learning more about financial planning and best practices for managing your money, you can register for a complimentary book here. Books will be mailed out in December.
About Jalinski Advisory Group
Since 2005 Jalinski Advisory Group has specialized in risk management. Their team of highly esteemed industry veterans, with decades of experience in the financial services industry, provides families, physicians, high-net-worth individuals, corporations, endowments, and foundations with trusted advice, personalized service, and experienced decision making. Using a unique Financial Quarterback™ approach, Jalinski Advisory Group educates people across the U.S. about wealth management. To learn more, visit https://jalinski.org/.
About BookAuthority
BookAuthority identifies and rates the best books using dozens of different signals, including public mentions on social media, recommendations by thought leaders, user ratings, popularity, and sales history. They have the most comprehensive collection of book recommendations from domain experts such as Elon Musk, Warren Buffett, Prof. Daniel Kahneman, Sheryl Sandberg, and David Allen.
