Free ForestHer Webinar on “Human-Wildlife Interactions and Wildlife Identification Skills” to be Held Dec. 10

RALEIGH, N.C. (Dec. 8, 2020) – Women landowners, natural resources professionals and others are invited to attend the final presentation of a four-part, interactive webinar series on managing lands for wildlife, ForestHer NC Wildlife.

“Human-Wildlife Interactions and Wildlife Identification Skills” will be held on Dec. 10 from 1 – 2:30 p.m. In this free, two-part webinar, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission staff will discuss how to anticipate and respond confidently should you come in contact with a variety of wildlife, and how you can identify what wildlife may reside on or visit your property by studying clues left behind, such as tracks, bones, teeth, and droppings.

Register now. After registering, participants will receive a Zoom link to access the webinar.

ForestHer NC is an initiative created by conservation organizations in North Carolina to provide women who are forest landowners with tools and training to help them manage their lands and become more engaged in forest stewardship. While these workshops are designed for women, all are welcome to attend.

According to the Women Owning Woodlands network and data published in the National Woodland Owners Survey, “the percentage of family forest ownerships where a woman is the primary decision maker doubled from 2006 to 2013. These women make decisions for 44 million acres of America’s family forest land.” In North Carolina, 65 percent of private forestland is jointly owned by women, yet statistics indicate that women are significantly less likely to attend conventional landowner programs and participate in management activities.

ForestHer NC is sponsored by conservation organizations including the Commission, U.S Forest Service, N.C. Tree Farm Program, N.C. Forest Service, Audubon North Carolina, National Wild Turkey Federation, N.C. State Extension, and the Sustainable Forestry and Land Retention Project.