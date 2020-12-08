Borden Dairy Selects Wencel Worldwide as Official Agency of Record
Borden Dairy has announced a strategic marketing partnership with Wencel Worldwide, a Chicago-based marketing agency.
We are excited to partner with Wencel to launch a fresh, fully integrated strategy.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Borden Dairy has announced a strategic marketing partnership with Wencel Worldwide, a Chicago-based marketing agency with a 40+ year history of building brands of all sizes through digital and traditional media, package design, and innovative marketing solutions. Wencel’s deep knowledge and decades of experience in the CPG industry will provide Borden with the boost needed to catapult the historic brand into 2020 and beyond and solidify its position as America’s most service-oriented dairy company.
— Nicole Bender, Borden Senior Manager of Communications
“We are thrilled to have Borden back as a client,” said Jason Wencel, CEO and President of Wencel Worldwide. Borden had worked in some capacity with the Chicago-based agency for years up until 2019. Now, this official partnership represents a significant expansion in the role Wencel will play in the development of the Borden brand. “They missed us, and we certainly missed them, so it’s great to partner with Borden again and continue the smart, strategic marketing initiatives we’ve done together over the years,” said Wencel.
Borden is headquartered in Dallas, TX, and operates 12 plants and nearly 100 distribution centers in the Midwest, Southern, and Southeastern regions of the U.S. Borden offers 35+ products that are enjoyed by millions and remain a staple in the dairy industry, including milk, dips, cream, and cottage cheese. Borden produces over 500 million gallons of milk annually, which is enough milk for every child in the U.S. to drink over 70 glasses of milk a year.
“Borden is an iconic brand with a long history of leading in the dairy industry, and we are excited that our famous spokescow Elsie will continue to inspire all generations,” said Nicole Bender, Borden Senior Manager of Communications. “By highlighting the pure joy and optimism of our products and our people, today’s consumers will experience the authenticity and quality that earned consumer trust for more than 160 years. We are excited to partner with Wencel to launch a fresh, fully integrated strategy.”
About Wencel Worldwide: Wencel Worldwide is a marketing company headquartered just outside Chicago in Oak Brook, IL, that understands the needs of brands both big and small. Wencel develops unforgettable interactive media that serves a dual purpose: simultaneously building a company's brand image while fulfilling their specific sales goals. Wencel uses the most forward-thinking, emerging technologies and design elements to captivate, educate and motivate each potential and existing customer. For more information, visit wencelworldwide.com.
About Borden: Founded in 1857 by Gail Borden, Jr., Borden is an iconic American brand that produces more than 35 wholesome and delicious products enjoyed by millions of people every day. Borden was the first company to develop a patent for the process of condensing milk, as well as the first company to use glass milk bottles. In 1936, Elsie became America’s favorite spokes-cow, and was recognized in 2000 by AdAge as one of the top 10 advertising icons of the 20th century. Today, Borden is headquartered in Dallas, and operates 12 milk processing plants and nearly 100 branches across the U.S. that produce and distribute nearly 500 million gallons of milk annually for customers in the grocery, mass market, club, food service, hospitality, school and convenience store channels. The company’s People First culture has inspired decades of loyal tenure among hundreds of the 3,300 people Borden employs. In 2019, Borden landed the No. 16 spot on Forbes’ list of America’s Most Reputable Companies, highlighting the company’s well-earned trust amongst consumers. For more information, visit bordendairy.com.
