SMART Modular Introduces PCIe NVMe Flash Storage Products in M.2 Type 1620 BGA Package and M.2 2230 Module

New BGAP520 PCIe NVMe product family addresses need for soldered-down and small module form factor Flash storage for industrial embedded market segments

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Modular Technologies, a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: SGH), and a leader in specialty memory, storage and hybrid solutions including DRAM memory modules, solid state drives (SSDs) and other Flash memory products, introduces a new line of PCIe NVMe solid state drive (SSD) Flash products designed for industrial embedded applications. The new BGAP520 PCIe NVMe family of products in M.2 Type 1620 BGA package (BGA NVMe) and small form-factor M.2 2230 single-sided module is ideal in embedded systems where space constraints are a key design consideration.



BGAP520 PCIe NVMe is the latest addition to SMART Modular’s portfolio of DuraFlash™ products to deliver durable and reliable Flash solutions to the industrial embedded market segment. DuraFlash-branded products are built to high standards to withstand the harshest operating environments including extreme hot and cold temperatures, vibration, humidity, salty air, dust and exposure to sulfur dioxide.

SMART’s new Type 1620 BGA NVMe and M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe modules address the need for soldered down and small form factor Flash storage in embedded systems. The products utilize a PCIe Gen 3 x4 interface and comply with the NVM Express v1.3 protocol standard. They are available in 3D NAND tri-level cell (TLC) in commercial temperature (0 °C to 70 °C) in 30GB to 240GB and pseudo single-level cell (pSLC) industrial temperature (-40 °C to 85 °C) in 20GB to 80GB versions.

Features for the SMART BGAP520 BGA NVMe and M.2 2230 products include:

Built with the latest controller and 3D NAND technology

Supports PCIe Gen3 x 4

Complies with NVMe v1.3 specifications

BGA NVMe conforms to M.2 Type 1620 BGA package standard

M.2 2230 module conforms to M.2 2230 S2-M module standard

TLC version available in commercial temperature (0 °C to 70 °C) from 30GB to 240GB

pSLC version available in industrial temperature (-40 °C to 85 °C) from 20GB to 80GB



“At SMART, we’ve developed state-of-the-art solutions for businesses that embed memory and storage into their technology,” said Victor Tsai, director of Flash Products, SMART Modular. “With the BGAP520 PCIe NVMe products in Type 1620 BGA package and M.2 2230 module, designers can count on robust and ruggedized Flash memory solutions with unrivalled performance. We are very excited to offer these new products to our customers to incorporate into their connected IIoT devices.”

About SMART Modular Technologies

Serving the specialty memory industry for more than 30 years, SMART Modular is a global leader in memory modules, solid-state storage products and hybrid solutions across various form factors. Critical to electronic devices, they are available in standard, custom and ruggedized versions where high performance and high capacity are essential. SMART delivers solutions to a broad customer base which includes OEMs in computing, networking, communications, storage, mobile, military, aerospace and industrial markets.

SMART collaborates closely with their global OEM customers with a strong focus on extensive customer-specific designs, technical support and value-added testing services. Throughout the design process and across multiple platforms, SMART creates solutions for demanding applications with differentiated requirements.

SMART is a pioneer in secure, ruggedized solid-state drives. Additional attributes such as encryption, secure data elimination and write-protect features are incorporated providing highly secure storage for military, aerospace and industrial markets. SMART has developed a comprehensive lineup of ruggedized products including DRAM, hybrid memory, Flash and storage technologies across various form factors.

