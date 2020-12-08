Liquid Detergent Market Share Growing at 5.2% CAGR to 2025 - Global & Regional Demand Analysis
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging liquid detergent market trends and opportunities.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a recent report, titled, Liquid Detergent Market accounted for $27.41 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $40.48 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
Surge in adoption of washing machines & dishwashers, shift in consumer preference towards liquid detergent, continuous product innovation, and improved performance drives the growth of the global liquid detergent market. However, the availability of counterfeit products and the high price of liquid detergent impede market growth. Nonetheless, a drive towards convenient packaging and shift of consumer inclination toward healthy lifestyle are expected to create lucrative opportunities for emerging market players in the future.
Download Sample Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5199
By nature, the conventional segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than 90% of the total market share. However, the organic segment is poised to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, due to high inclination toward products made with natural ingredients among health-conscious consumers.
By application, the dish-washing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025, on account of rise in penetration of dishwashers and introduction of liquid detergents with exotic fragrances. However, the laundry segment dominated the market in 2017 with nearly three-fourths of the total market share, owing to high penetration of washing machine in the developed countries.
Inquire more about this report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5199
Regionally, North America dominated the global market with about two-fifths of total share, owing to high penetration of washing machines and dishwashers in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
The key players analyzed in the report include Procter & Gamble, Henkel Company KGaA, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, The Clorox Company, Church & Dwight, Unilever Plc, Amway Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive, and Godrej Consumer Products. They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.
Report for Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5199
Related Report
Home Care Products Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-care-products-market-A06832
Home Cleaning Products Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-cleaning-products-market-A06840
Household Cleaners Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/household-cleaners-market-A06808
Tushar Rajput
Allied Analytics LLP
+ +1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn