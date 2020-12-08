AMERICAN DREAM CAPTURES “THE HEART OF THE HOLIDAYS” WITH MONTH-LONG SERIES OF EVENTS, ACTIVITIES & WAYS TO GIVE BACK

/EIN News/ -- East Rutherford, NJ, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout the month of December, American Dream shares the love and magic of the holiday season with its “The Heart of the Holidays” programming, offering an action-packed—and physically distant—series of festive family fun and meaningful ways to give back.

The gifting begins even before stepping foot inside the more than 3 million square feet of premier entertainment, shopping and dining, as American Dream is providing its guests with free parking throughout the holiday season. Once inside, guests will be treated to a magical Winter Garden Court, filled with more than 500 poinsettias; a winter wonderland of 550 snowflakes over The Rink; more than 100 holiday trees and 12 Photo Booths, offering festive backdrops to capture holiday memories.

And, speaking of gifting, American Dream’s new online Holiday Gift Guide features fun stocking stuffers for sale, emblazoned with beloved DreamWorks, Nickelodeon and Angry Birds characters and sure to please kids of all ages. For the ultimate in gift-giving, American Dream Holiday Dream Kits are filled with toys and collectibles plus tickets to amazing attractions, including DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe and Angry Birds Not So Mini Golf Club.

Here’s what’s in store at American Dream’s “The Heart of the Holidays” celebration throughout the month of December:

Daily - Elf Workshop : Tucked inside Nickelodeon Universe, near Jelly Fish Jam, is Santa’s Physically Distant Workshop. Here, Santa’s elves are setting up shop to share holiday magic. There will be physically-distant stations, run by elves, where guests can write a letter to Santa, decorate ornaments, or color some pictures. Santa’s elves will be buzzing about and creating wonderful holiday memories for all. December 8-10: 12:30 PM – 6:30 PM December 11-15: 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM and 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM December 16: 11:30 AM – 5:30 PM December 17-23: 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM and 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM December 24: 11:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Daily - Toy Soldiers Stilt Walkers : As guests wander around, they will be greeted by our toy soldier friends! Dressed in Nutcracker-esque attire, these naturally physically-distant performers are easily able to take photos with guests and add some high-flying holiday fun throughout American Dream.

Music Mondays: Live from American Dream! Take a break and tune in as American Dream brings the magic of weekly, holiday-themed performances right to your living room. Talented local performers will be showcased across American Dream's social channels and live pop-up performances throughout American Dream. December 14, 6:00 PM: Violinist, Ezinma in Court A December 21, 6:30 PM: NJ Local band, Caracella and saxophonist, Scott Solomon in the Garden Court

Wish Wednesdays : Beginning December 9 th and every Wednesday from 12:30 PM – 6:30 PM at American Dream, make a wish in the Garden Court with one of American Dream's holiday elves. Post your wish and tag @americandream on Instagram and you may get a holiday surprise! All wishes will be collected and delivered to Santa.

Beginning December 9 and every Wednesday from 12:30 PM – 6:30 PM at American Dream, make a wish in the Garden Court with one of American Dream’s holiday elves. Post your wish and tag @americandream on Instagram and you may get a holiday surprise! All wishes will be collected and delivered to Santa. Thursdays – Candy Cane Passport Hunt: Come to American Dream each Thursday for a trip around American Dream with a festive scavenger hunt. Pick up your passport at the entrance to Nickelodeon Universe and look out for the signs where American Dream’s holiday helpers will be stationed with stamps and a little surprise! Follow American Dream on Instagram for clues every Thursday. Post your completed passport and tag us, for a chance to win a special holiday surprise.

Ticket for Nickelodeon Universe is not required to participate.

Fridays and Saturdays – Night at The Rink : Spend your night at The Rink with a different theme each night. Groove to disco-themed music, top hits, and more being spun by Santa himself. Join us every Friday and Saturday from 5:00 to 9:00 PM through December 19 th .

Spend your night at The Rink with a different theme each night. Groove to disco-themed music, top hits, and more being spun by Santa himself. Join us every Friday and Saturday from 5:00 to 9:00 PM through December 19 . Holiday Sweater Saturdays : Every Saturday in December, don your most festive holiday-themed sweater and join us—the tackier, the better! Whether live or playing along online, guests are encouraged to post pictures of themselves in their holiday sweaters and tag American Dream on Instagram @americandream for a chance to be “Instafamous” on our social media channels. Don’t forget to follow along and vote for your favorite sweaters - one of the top holiday sweaters will get a holiday surprise!

American Dream will have extended hours this month, for all holiday shopping in our spacious, naturally physically-distant environment. Visit www.americandream.com for a full list of holiday operating hours. American Dream will be closed on Christmas Day, December 25.

To learn about all the health and safety precautions American Dream is taking together with Hackensack Meridian Health, please visit https://www.americandream.com/dreamsafe.

ABOUT AMERICAN DREAM

American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, is an unparalleled mix of world-class entertainment, retail and dining, comprising more than 3 million square feet in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just minutes away from New York City. American Dream is home to leading attractions that includes DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe, Big SNOW, Angry Birds Not So Mini Golf Club, The Rink, Out of This World Blacklight Mini Golf, and a curated collection of premier dining and retail stores, including flagship locations for H&M, Uniqlo and PRIMARK as well as Lululemon, Sephora, Aritzia, Zara and IT’SUGAR, the world’s first “candy department store.” For more information on American Dream and our health and safety protocols, visit www.americandream.com or follow us on Instagram @americandream.

