FOMO CORP.’S PURGE VIRUS, LLC PARTNERS WITH RENOWNED HVAC CONTRACTOR FOR INSTALLATION AND SALES OF DISINFECTION TECHNOLOGIES

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (US OTC: ETFM) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Purge Virus, LLC ( https://purgevirus.com ) has partnered with PVBJ Inc. ( http://pvbjinc.com ), an enterprise, institutional and government HVAC contractor for installation and sales referrals. Under the strategic alliance, each Company has the right of first refusal to provide their respective products and services to the other. For its accounts that require HVAC and clean air installations, Purge Virus will turn to PVBJ to execute the project. Similarly, for its accounts that require disinfection solutions, PVBJ will turn to Purge Virus to assess the most appropriate technology and supply it to PVBJ as part of its offering.



Since its inception in 2007, PVBJ has served over 3,600 customers that typically have multiple properties. The Company currently has 2,500 active customers with substantial repeat business, including a leading national telecommunications provider based in the northeast, the world’s leading non-alcoholic beverage company, the nation’s largest homeowner’s association management company, and numerous government accounts.

Paul Benis, CEO of PVBJ Inc., graduated from the Technical Career Institute of New England in 1992 specializing in HVAC management. He has agreed to serve on FOMO’s Advisory Board joining Charles Szoradi, CEO, Purge Virus, LLC; John Kelly, CEO, PPE Source International, LLC, a Purge Virus strategic partner; and Dr. Wayman Baker, FOMO’s EVP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, who are other Advisory Board members.

“As COVID-19 persists, we are seeing an increase in the requests for disinfection technology from our customers. Employees want to feel safe at work and are counting on their employers to provide a safe work environment. The expertise from Purge Virus to assess the right type of devices to go in our customers’ HVAC ducts and air handling units (AHUs) adds value for us and our customers. Beyond COVID-19, we see disinfection as a ‘new normal’ to reduce the healthcare costs and risks associated with unhealthy indoor air for years to come,” said Paul Benis, CEO, PVBJ.

“To date we have sourced regional HVAC service providers for site analysis and installation. PVBJ has the experience and ability to put ‘boots on the ground’ through their own staff or using contractors anywhere in the nation. PVBJ also has a large roster of past, current, and prospective accounts that may require the technology we provide,” said Charlie Szoradi, CEO, Purge Virus.

About PVBJ Inc.

PVBJ is a complete 24/7 service and sales company specializing in heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. The company has a team of highly skilled and certified technicians with advanced diagnostics and tools to service any commercial HVAC system. PVBJ’s seasoned staff also provides engineering services to determine the most cost-effective solutions for clients.

About FOMO CORP.

FOMO CORP. is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford targets access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

