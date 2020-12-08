Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,090 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,493 in the last 365 days.

Election Integrity Watchdog Welcomes Texas Lawsuit Against Battleground States

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the State of Texas’s lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Phill Kline, Director of the Amistad Project, released the following statement:

The lawless nature of the 2020 election is on full display in the suit filed by Texas. There was a coordinated and unprecedented effort of private interests improperly joining with leftist government officials to illegally support the democrat ticket in this election. This involved the sharing of sensitive citizen information with the private sector and the flow of more than $500 million from the private sector to targeted government officials and local governments. This resulted in a lawless election in which the American people cannot have confidence. We appreciate Texas taking the lead in this litigation.


##############

Jillian Anderson
ProActive
+1 330-980-3053
media@proactivecommunications.com

You just read:

Election Integrity Watchdog Welcomes Texas Lawsuit Against Battleground States

Distribution channels: Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.