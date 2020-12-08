Election Integrity Watchdog Welcomes Texas Lawsuit Against Battleground States
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the State of Texas’s lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Phill Kline, Director of the Amistad Project, released the following statement:
The lawless nature of the 2020 election is on full display in the suit filed by Texas. There was a coordinated and unprecedented effort of private interests improperly joining with leftist government officials to illegally support the democrat ticket in this election. This involved the sharing of sensitive citizen information with the private sector and the flow of more than $500 million from the private sector to targeted government officials and local governments. This resulted in a lawless election in which the American people cannot have confidence. We appreciate Texas taking the lead in this litigation.
Jillian Anderson
Jillian Anderson
ProActive
+1 330-980-3053
media@proactivecommunications.com